COLUMBIA — Lane restrictions and sidewalk closures on Worley Street between Pershing Road and North Providence Road are expected to continue through February.
The closures began Dec. 20, while contractors remove and replace accessible ramps at intersections along Worley Street.
The project was originally set to end in late January, but was pushed back due to cold weather, according to a news release from the city of Columbia.
Officials encourage motorists to use extreme caution in the work zone and be aware of lane restrictions. Pedestrians are asked to cross to the opposite side of the street to avoid work zones.