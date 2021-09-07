HUNSTVILLE - Deputies say a Moberly woman turned herself in Monday night after she was wrongly released from the Randolph County Jail last weekend.
Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson said jail employees accidently released 24-year-old Ellen R. Goble instead of anther female inmate.
Goble has been charged with escape and fraud, according to Sheriff Wilson, after turning herself in Monday around 1:30 p.m.
Sheriff Wilson said the two women got permission to switch cells and employees might not have properly documented it. So, when one female inmate got called for release, it was actually Goble who came down.
The sheriff said newer employees were working at the time who are not as familiar with the inmates. He said the two women have identical descriptions from their height and weight to their eye color and hair color.
"If you put the two pictures together you wouldn’t be able to tell a difference, but it’s still inexcusable," Sheriff Wilson said.
He said Goble even signed the other inmate's name and knew other personal details about her.
Goble was in jail on multiple charges including resisting arrest, burglary, drug possession and operating a vehicle without a valid license.
When asked about the security of the jail, Sheriff Wilson said, "Our jail is very secure. This was an isolated incident and we have taken every security precaution to make sure it doesn’t happen again."
The Sheriff's Office opened an internal investigation.
"We have revamped all of our security measures and are working with my new jail administrator, who has 30 years of experience, and with staff to make sure this doesn’t happen again," Sheriff Wilson said.
He said he’s never had an incident like this occur in his 18 years in law enforcement.