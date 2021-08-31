HUNSTVILLE - Deputies are searching for a Moberly woman after she was wrongly released from the Randolph County Jail over the weekend.
Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson said jail employees accidently released 24-year-old Ellen R. Goble instead of anther female inmate.
Sheriff Wilson said the two women got permission to switch cells and employees might not have properly documented it. So, when one female inmate got called for release, it was actually Goble who came down.
The sheriff said newer employees were working at the time who are not as familiar with the inmates. He said the two women have identical descriptions from their height and weight to their eye color and hair color.
"If you put the two pictures together you wouldn’t be able to tell a difference, but it’s still inexcusable," Sheriff Wilson said.
He said Goble even signed the other inmate's name and knew other personal details about her. He said Goble committed fraud to escape.
Goble was in jail on multiple charges including resisting arrest, burglary, drug possession and operating a vehicle without a valid license.
When asked about the security of the jail, Sheriff Wilson said, "Our jail is very secure. This was an isolated incident and we have taken every security precaution to make sure it doesn’t happen again."
The sheriff said they're currently working on an internal investigation.
"We have revamped all of our security measures and are working with my new jail administrator, who has 30 years of experience, and with staff to make sure this doesn’t happen again," Sheriff Wilson said.
He said he’s never had an incident like this occur in his 18 years in law enforcement.
He said they've put together a task force that is working on locating Goble. They believe she is still in the Moberly area, but also has ties to Chariton County.
According to the sheriff, Goble is not a danger to the public. If you have any information or see her, contact the Randolph County Sheriff's Office at 660-263-0346.