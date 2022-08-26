BOONE COUNTY - No injuries were reported after an alleged intoxicated driver crashed into the back of a Boone County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle Thursday night.
The sheriff's office said Rebecca Acton, 33, of Centralia, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 63 near Pinnacles Road around 10 p.m.
First responders are on scene of a two vehicle crash on northbound US 63 near Peabody Road in Boone County. The passing lane is currently blocked.A vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes struck a Boone County Sheriffs Department SUV @BooneCoSO. pic.twitter.com/s8xxIBVVTA— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 26, 2022
Multiple callers reported the vehicle was traveling the wrong way. A deputy located the vehicle on Highway 63 near Peabody Road. They activated their emergency lights and siren, but Acton failed to stop, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Friday.
The deputy then "selflessly put himself in the path of the vehicle" to protect other drivers, the sheriff's office said. Acton's vehicle then struck the patrol vehicle and came to a stop. The deputy, nor any other drivers, were injured.
Acton was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash and resisting arrest. No charges were immediately available in online court records Friday afternoon.