BOONE COUNTY - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Boone County Court after an August crash left one person dead and another with serious injuries.
Nathanial Simmerman claims negligence in the crash that killed his wife Cassandra Simmerman and their unborn child. Rachel Hultz, who was driving with Cassandra Simmerman, is also a plaintiff in the case.
Hultz was also pregnant at the time of the crash and lost her baby. According to the lawsuit, she was left with severe and permanent injuries, including liver laceration, skill and rib fractures and traumatic brain injuries, among other injuries.
Johnny Peery is the defendant in the case. Peery is the employer of Monte Hayes, who was driving the truck that hit Hultz's vehicle. Peery is also the owner of the truck involved in the crash.
The lawsuit claims that Hayes was not licensed to operate the truck at the time of the crash due to his drivers license being "canceled."
The lawsuit also states that Hayes didn’t have the "appropriate operating authority" to drive the truck and that it was illegally registered.
Hayes' front left tire ruptured, which caused pieces of his vehicle to separate. Those pieces then struck Keene's vehicle.
The report says Hayes made an abrupt move to the left and traveled off the north side of the highway. Hultz then attempted to avoid Hayes' vehicle by steering to the left.
Hayes attempted to regain control and steered his vehicle to the right to avoid a collision with Keene's vehicle, but then struck the right side of Hultz's vehicle in the westbound lane. Hayes' vehicle pushed Hultz's vehicle until both came to a rest in the roadway, a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said.