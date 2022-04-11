COLUMBIA − The wife of a Columbia man who was hit and killed by a distracted driver in 2019 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver.
Adrienne Siddens filed the lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court Friday. It accuses Regine McCracken of crashing her vehicle into Randall Siddens while traveling nearly 20 miles over the speed limit and FaceTiming at the time of the crash.
The lawsuit asks McCracken to compensate for damages sustained.
A probable cause statement from Columbia police said McCracken was driving 68 mph on Grindstone Parkway, a 50-mph zone. She was reportedly on FaceTime when she failed to slow in traffic for a red light. She swerved to avoid crashing and hit Randall Siddens, who had been picking up traffic cones after a triathlon. Randall Siddens suffered internal bleeding, broken bones and a brain injury. Six months later, he succumbed to his injuries.
McCracken was sentenced to a maximum 10 years after she pleaded guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter, fourth-degree assault, driving with a suspended or revoked license and careless and imprudent driving.
A lawyer was not listed in online court records for McCracken.
Since her husband's death, Adrienne Siddens has been advocate of hands-free phone use while driving. She has participated in the last two Distracted Driving Awareness Days at the state Capitol.