COLE COUNTY − The family of a woman who was struck by a truck and killed in December 2020 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Cole County.
Julie Hentges, 50, of Holts Summit, was struck by a pickup truck near the intersection of Country Club Drive and Rainbow Drive in Jefferson City on the evening of Dec. 29, 2020, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Hentges' husband, Randall Hentges, and her daughter, Britney Hentges, filed the wrongful death suit in Cole County Friday. They ask the court for "fair and reasonable" damages.
The suit names two drivers, Katrina Spencer and Melvin Dutton, as defendants in the suit. Dutton's employer, Principle Merchants Leasing Ltd. is also listed as a defendant.
Court documents say Spencer was driving a Ford vehicle that turned into another vehicle at the intersection of Rainbow Drive and Country Club Drive. Hentes was in the eastbound lane on Country Club Drive helping with Spencer's crash, when Dutton, traveling westbound on Country Club Drive, struck Hentges, the documents allege.
The lawsuit alleges Spencer and Dutton's negligence and carelessness "caused Hentges' conscious pain, suffering, physical distress and injuries that caused her death."
It also alleges that Spencer was not attentive to the roadway, and that her collision prompted Hentges to exit her own vehicle to provide help to those involved. The suit alleges Dutton drove at an excessive speed, faster than the posted speed limit, and did not keep his truck under proper control.