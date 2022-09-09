FULTON - A William Woods University (WWU) student recently created a petition to advocate for a more sanitary dining hall.
Tucker Dining Hall is the primary dining hall on WWU's campus, according to the junior that started the petition, Emma Eliason.
"When I came here my freshman year, I was told that Tucker was pretty bad," Eliason said, "but as the years went on, I started to notice that I'd get sick from it."
Eliason said this semester, the cafeteria has hit an all-time low.
"Every time I eat there, I have stomach problems, I don't feel good, and I can't focus in class," Eliason said. "It makes me foggy, so something has changed or made it worse over the years."
Eliason said she created the petition on Tuesday of this week.
"I decided I had enough of Tucker making us sick and I felt more people should realize that this is happening," Eliason said.
Eliason posted the petition on Tuesday night. By the next day, the petition had blown up. As of Friday afternoon, the petition had almost 300 signatures.
The tipping point for Eliason was when she saw a video of a rat running across the dining hall floor on Saturday.
"Staff was chasing it with brooms, they tried to catch it and they never caught it," Eliason said. "I'm not sure where it's at now or whether or not it has friends.
"If they're keeping us in the dark about a rat, then what else are they keeping in the dark from us?" Eliason said.
Both Eliason and another WWU student, Palmer Soberg, said the University never made a statement about the rat incident.
Soberg, a senior at WWU, said he's known about Tucker's unsanitary food for years.
"The food has always been bad in a sense that it's just unsafe," Soberg said. "There's times I've cut into chicken sandwiches and they're totally raw on the inside."
Soberg said it seems like the University does not care if the food is safe to consume or not. He said every student that lives on campus has to have a food plan and Tucker Dining Hall is often their only option besides Owl's Nest - which has mainly to-go options.
Soberg added that Fulton is limited with fast food options, so many students don't have much of a choice in what they consume.
"What most students end up doing is going to Walmart and living off of different kinds of pasta and Ramen," Soberg said.
He said he wasn't at Tucker while the rat was loose, but he has friends that were.
"The first time they saw the rat in the dining hall, they said it was running out of the kitchen," Soberg said. "During that whole experience, they didn't stop serving food."
He said staff at Tucker did not cancel dinner for the night to inspect inventory and make sure it was safe to eat.
Eliason and Soberg said there needs to be change with the campus dining at WWU.
"Ever since that incident happened, the students have been boycotting Tucker, they've been saying enough is enough," Soberg said.
KOMU 8 reached out to WWU Vice President of Media Relations, John Fougere, to give a statement on the rat incident.
"The health and safety of our students is our top priority at WWU," Fougere said. "Their experience while at the University is at the utmost importance to us."
Fougere said when the rat incident happened, the University immediately had their maintenance and outside termination team come in and deal with the problem.
"Since then, we've had a number of times that they've come back in and there was no infestation in the dining hall," Fougere said.
Fougere added the University has also had annual health inspections with the Callaway County Health Department and the rat problem has never come up before.
Fougere also noted that WWU has never had a problem regarding their food provider, Columbia-based Fresh Ideas Food Service Management.
KOMU 8 reached out to Fresh Ideas and have yet to hear back.
Fougere said on Wednesday, students had the option to fill out a form to address any concerns they had with food options. He also said the University let the whole campus community know about the rat incident, although Eliason and Soberg said otherwise.