ASHLAND - The Southern Boone Area YMCA launched a fundraising campaign last week to help purchase a canine for the Ashland Police Department.
The donations will go to Going to the Dogs, a Kansas City-based nonprofit, and will then be transferred to the APD, according to a news release.
APD will use the money to purchase and train the canine and its handler. The APD police chief said he is thrilled to see the fundraising for their K9 program.
“I’m excited for this fundraising effort,” Chief Gabe Edwards said. “A dog is a proven tool that will help with investigations and improve officer safety. However, our department’s budget is limited and our city-funded focus remains improving the safety of the community and schools."
APD said the addition of a canine unit would improve its ability to curb crime within Ashland. A police canine can be used to locate contraband, track and apprehend suspects, conduct search and rescue and provide a tool for community engagement.
Edwards also explained the department is expected to add two more patrol officers before being able to implement the K9 program.
APD said it is also regularly assessing options to maintain efficient operations and communicating with the Southern Boone County School District to improve safety and security on campus.
