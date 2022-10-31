JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation reports 13,759 deer were harvested by young hunters between the ages of 6 and 15, during Missouri's early youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season, Oct 29 and 30.
Top counties were Franklin with 330 deer harvested, Osage with 310, and Howell with 260, according to the MDC. Youth hunters harvested 15,608 during last year’s early youth portion.
“Saturday’s conditions were fairly comfortable for our young deer hunters,” MDC’s Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle said. “Although the rain we received in portions of the state on Sunday was much needed given the ongoing drought, it did put a bit of a damper on the latter half of the early youth portion,” according to a press release.
The archery deer and turkey season in Missouri runs through Nov. 11 and resumes Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023. Nov. 12-22 is the start of firearms deer season, followed by Nov. 25-27 for the late youth portion. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 3-11 (in open counties) followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023.
Additional harvest numbers for the 2022 early youth portion are available on MDC's website.