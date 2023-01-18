JEFFERSON CITY -- Police identified the human remains of a MU student and former Jefferson City resident Tuesday.
Samuel Michael Clemons, 21, was the victim in the homicide investigation. Clemons took an Uber to see Emma Adams, 20, of Columbia.
Adams is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.
She remains in the Boone County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Adams told police the victim was "beating" her, so she stabbed him with a knife in self defense, according to court documents.
Clemons body was in such poor condition, the police had trouble identifying him.
Clemons was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church. Penny Mueller, director of Youth Ministries at the church, said she was Clemons' youth minister.
She said he had been attending the church with his mother ever since she started working there.
"We knew him as Sammy," Mueller said. "He would come on Wednesday nights."
Mueller said Clemons volunteered with Wesley UMC outreach youth. She said he would make buddy packs for the youth.
"He was always very kind and compassionate," Mueller said. "He had a mission mind."
Mueller described this mindset as thoughtful.
"He always thought of others, he just had a caring spirit about him that made him think of those that were less fortunate than him," Mueller said. "He had a kind gentle spirit."
Mueller said she last saw Clemons over holiday break.