COLUMBIA - Columbia health specialists have noticed an increase in youth strep throat cases, coinciding with national increases. Despite a nationwide shortage, the liquid version of the antibiotic amoxicillin is still available in Columbia.
"Currently, knock on wood, we are doing well," Kilgore's pharmacist Bill Morrissey said.
Pediatricians typically prescribe the liquid version of amoxicillin to treat strep for children. Most parents will recognize the bubblegum pink bottles. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has had the liquid version of amoxicillin on its drug shortage list since last October.
Morrissey added that during October, the supply shortage was so severe that Kilgore's had to create its own liquid version of amoxicillin at their laboratory.
"We had some serious, serious issues back then," Morrissey said. "We had to make it from scratch. "
Morrissey reaffirmed that isn't the case anymore.
"Right now, the commercially available product, we've been able to pretty readily get and have not had issues supplying customers with it," he said.
Amoxicillin being availably is timely as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking a more severe kind of strep. Invasive group A strep bacteria can move from the throat to other parts of the body. It can get into the bloodstream and cause effects such as skin rashes.
"I mean we can tell there's something going around," Morrissey said, based on recent demand for amoxicillin. "Not only that, also we can tell that it's a tougher or rougher strain."
Columbia Urgent Care physician Joel Rheo said the health center has seen an increase in pediatric strep cases recently.
"We've had an influx of patients that come in, they aren't typically the strep throat type," Rheo said. "A lot of these patients come in with just a sore throat and a little reddening, and we'll swab these children, and the result comes back positive on the rapid strep test."
Rheo added that he prescribes amoxicillin often to treat strep, and although it was difficult to get, it isn't too hard to right now.
Dr. Nathan Beckett, a pediatrician at Tiger Pediatrics, said other medicines are currently hard to come by for treating strep.
"Agumentin right now is very difficult to find," Beckett said. "Keflex is another one that's been pretty hard to find."
Beckett encourages parents whose children have a sore throat and a fever to consider having them stay home from school right now.
"If you have symptoms of strep, especially with a known exposure, then you probably need to be tested," Beckett added.
He explained that pediatricians treat strep regularly, but only if the patient has a positive test.
NPR reports that generic brands such as Sandoz and Teva have been affected by this supply shortage.
The rise in strep cases this year may be causing the shortages of amoxicillin considering that pharmaceutical manufacturers typically base their production off the previous year's sales. And, according to what some drugmakers have told the FDA, there's no problem with the actual manufacturing of the drug, such as contamination.