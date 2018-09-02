Midwest BankCentre Warns Customers of Breach

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis-area bank chain says a security breach has exposed personal information of more than 100 customers. Midwest BankCentre says on its website that personal information from 109 loan applications were exposed. The bank learned of the breach late Monday. The Secret Service and the FBI are investigating.

Midwest BankCentre operates seven branches. The bank is contacting affected customers and offering free identity theft protection. The bank says it has hired forensics investigators to find the source of the breach.

Schnucks Markets Inc. of suburban St. Louis is also dealing with fallout from a security breach. In that case, customer credit cards and debit cards were billed with fraudulent charges.