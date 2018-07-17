Midwest economic survey index figure drops after 3 increases

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Figures from a survey of supply managers in nine Midwest and Plains states have dropped slightly after rising for three months, but they still point to economic growth.

A report issued Monday says the Mid-American Business Conditions Index declined to 50.1 in April from 50.6 in March.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests economic growth. A score below that suggests decline.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says "continuing weakness in the region's agriculture and energy sectors remains an obstacle to improving overall growth."

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.