Midwest Economy Continues to Grow

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A new monthly survey of business managers suggests weak economic growth will continue in nine Midwest and Plains states will little chance of another recession in the region. The overall economic index released Monday increased to 52.2 in September from August's 52, and any score above 50 suggests economic growth in the next few months. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the region is being helped by the relative strength of businesses tied to agriculture or exports.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota. Even though the region's economy looks OK, the business leaders surveyed aren't very confident about their prospects. The survey's confidence index slid to 40.5 in September from August's 43.4 as concerns about Europe's economy continued to grow.