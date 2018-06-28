Midwifery Legalized

1 decade 1 year 1 month ago Thursday, May 24 2007 May 24, 2007 Thursday, May 24, 2007 2:27:01 PM CDT May 24, 2007 in News

However that didn't stop lawmakers from passing a bill that included the term.  Saint Louis Republican Senator John Loudon infuriated legislators from both parties by adding an obscure amendment to a health insurance bill.

Lawmakers did not know what the words "tocology certification" meant.  Still, both the House and the Senate passed the bill anyway, legalizing midwifery.

The practice, allowing nurse practitioners to deliver babies outside of a hospital, used to be a felony in Missouri.  When they realized what they had done, members were not amused.

"People are concerned about whether or not they will be able to trust you in the future," said Senator Maida Coleman, a Democrat from St. Louis.

The fall-out from Loudon's actions was immediate.  He lost his position as the chair of the small business committee, at least temporarily.

"I have not replaced him in that position. I did it until further notice," said Senator Michael Gibbons, a Republican from Kirkwood. "I want an opportunity to look at the transcript; I want to know for sure what was said out here on the floor."

Still, Loudon is unapologetic.

"Are we going to vote for freedom here or are we going to let a narrow special interest in the hall stand in the way of compromise? We're senators - don't forget that. We represent real people," he said.

Senate Majority Leader Charlie Shields proposed an amendment to repeal the midwifery bill.  Loudon countered with his own substitute amendment, which defeated shields.

Now, two options remain for the bill: the Governor could veto it, or the House could vote for a re-consideration vote and defeat the amendment.  Such a vote would have to come before Friday, when the legislative session ends.

Mary Ueland is on her way to becoming a Certified Professional Midwife (CPM), and thinks it didn't make sense for midwifery to be illegal. 

"An attorney should have more important things to do like stopping drug dealers rather than worrying about midwives," she said.

Missouri is one of ten states where midwifery is illegal.  It also ranks near the bottom in the country in infant mortality rates.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an increase in the amount of midwives means a decrease in infant mortality.  Ueland wishes local government just needed to look at the statistics.

"It's weird to make it a criminal act," Ueland said.  "Most of world thinks it's healthy and C.D.C. has recommended it, but Missouri hadn't looked at research and accepted the times." 

In order to be certified, midwives must go through clinical medical school training, take several midwifery exams, as well as complete more than 1,300 documented hours of practice.  

Ueland says this legalization won't have a great impact on the amount of people who go through this process nor the amount of people who choose to use the service.

"Research shows that even when you legalize it, there isn't a drastic increase in the number of people who choose it," she said.  "Plus, midwifery is just not something everyone wants to do."

In most states, less than five percent use them.  Missouri is the lowest at one percent.

Still that small percentage of Missouri's population has had to hire people who would work against the law.

Ueland and proponents of the legalization want families to be able to go into a hospital and be open and honest with the charts that they have made with their midwives.

"You'll have smoother and better results when you don't have to keep records a secret," she said.  "No one wants to incriminate their midwives."

Once Ueland becomes a CPM, she wants mothers needing at-home service to be able to look in the phonebook, find her name among other midwives, and interview them in order to find the best fit.

Ueland says it's a paying job unless you just want to take care of one of your close friends.

More News

Grid
List

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 96°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
3pm 96°
4pm 98°
5pm 93°
6pm 93°