Midwives Bill

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Many senators decried his sly tactics, but they have endorsed Senator John Loudon's cause of legalizing certified midwives in Missouri. Loudon inserted language into a bill passed last week by the Senate and House that could allow certified midwives to help deliver babies. He added the language to a popular health insurance bill without telling any of his fellow lawmakers about it. The move led the Senate's leader to remove Loudon from a committee chairmanship. Other colleagues have criticized him for not revealing what was in the health insurance bill. But on Tuesday, the Senate voted 21 to 13 for another Loudon amendment that would set criteria for licensing midwives. That overall bill has not received a final Senate vote.