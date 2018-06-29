Mike Alden Named President of NACDA

COLUMBIA - The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) has selected University of Missouri Athletics Director Mike Alden as the 2013-2014 president.



"We look forward to having Mike Alden serve as our President in 2013-14 and anticipate his leadership in enhancing NACDA's ever expanding role in intercollegiate athletics," said NACDA Executive Director Bob Vecchione. "In addition, we want to welcome Chris Plonsky as our 3rd VP, along with the individuals listed below that are joining our Executive Committee. Lastly, I would like to thank our outgoing Executive Committee members and Past President Kevin Anderson for their leadership during their respective terms."



Other Executive Committee members for 2013-14 include athletics directors Greg Byrne, University of Arizona; Brenda Hampton, Iowa Western Community College; Marcus Manning, Maryville University; Lee Reed, Georgetown University; and Jack Sullivan, County College of Morris.



"I've known Mike for a very long time and have enjoyed watching his career and all he has accomplished," Southeastern Conference Commissioner Mike Slive said. "In his role as President of NACDA, he will bring energy, passion and commitment to the membership, and the organization will certainly benefit."



Alden begins his 16th season as a part of Mizzou Athletics. Under his leadership Missouri ranked among Southeastern Conference leaders in both Graduation Success Rates and Academic Progress Rates. On-field performances also remained strong with 14-of-20 programs reaching postseason play. He has also had a large role in leading the university and athletic programs into the SEC and renovations at the Sports Park at MU.