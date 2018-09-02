Mike Alden Speaks on Pinkel at Press Conference

COLUMBIA - In the wake of Gary Pinkel's DWI arrest, Athletic Director Mike Alden spoke to members of the media addressing the coach's consequences for his actions.

KOMU aired the news conference live during our interactive 4 p.m. newscast, or U_News with Sarah Hill.

Pinkel is suspended immediately and will not coach the Tigers in their upcoming game against Texas Tech. Coach Dave Steckel will fill in as head coach Saturday.

Mizzou will reinstate Pinkel on Thanksgiving Day.