Mike Alden Speaks on Pinkel at Press Conference

6 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, November 17 2011 Nov 17, 2011 Thursday, November 17, 2011 6:35:00 PM CST November 17, 2011 in Tiger Talk
By: Peter Terpstra
loading

COLUMBIA - In the wake of Gary Pinkel's DWI arrest, Athletic Director Mike Alden spoke to members of the media addressing the coach's consequences for his actions.

KOMU aired the news conference live during our interactive 4 p.m. newscast, or U_News with Sarah Hill. You can watch the video of the press conference by clicking on the image to the left.

Pinkel is suspended immediately and will not coach the Tigers in their upcoming game against Texas Tech. Coach Dave Steckel will fill in as head coach Saturday. 

Mizzou will reinstate Pinkel on Thanksgiving Day.

 

Related Stories

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 81°
11am 83°
12pm 86°
1pm 87°