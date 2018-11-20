Mike Brown protestors unsuccessful at blocking I-70

ST. LOUIS - Protestors gathered at the intercession of I-70 and Hanley Road, near the Hanley MetroLink station Wednesday in an effort to block traffic on the interstate.

Organizers of the demonstration voiced the group assembled to demand the removal of Prosecutor Bob McCulloch. City, state and county officials lined the shoulders of the interstate starting as far as a mile away from the exit. At the rally protestors chanted "no justice, no peace" and began to assemble in the road.

Some protestors even began to lie on the ground. At that point, law enforcement began arresting members of the crowd. One officer said he saw someone throw a stick.

After two hours, law enforcement forced demonstrators out of the area. Some protestors continued the rally in front of the Ferguson police station.

More than 10 people were arrested at the protest.