Mike Davis to be Inducted into MBCA Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, MO -- Head Coach Mike Davis of the Columbia Lady Cougar basketball team will be inducted into the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 27th. Davis is one of ten members to be inducted to the MBCA's class of 2013.

Since arriving at Columbia in 2001, Davis has guided the Lady Cougars to an overall record of 290-119 (.709), which includes numerous American Midwest Conference (AMC) tournament championships and ten appearances in the NAIA National Tournament. He posted a school-record 31 victories in 2004-05 and has led the Lady Cougars to 25 or more wins in eight other seasons. This past year, Davis led Columbia to a 27-7 mark as well as the AMC regular season and tournament championship, capped off by the program's fifth consecutive trip to the national tournament. In addition, he has been named the Conference Coach of the Year six times since joining the Lady Cougars, his most recent coming in 2011-12.

Prior to his arrival at Columbia, Davis coached at Central Methodist (Mo.) University, where he accumulated 260 victories to just 157 losses (.624). For his career, his overall coaching record stands at 550-276 (.666), which places him third on the NAIA wins list among active coaches.