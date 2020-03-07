Mike Moustakas Helps Royals Earn First Win at Home

7 years 10 months 2 days ago Friday, May 04 2012 May 4, 2012 Friday, May 04, 2012 8:33:57 AM CDT May 04, 2012 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Mariano Rivera tore a ligament in his right knee while shagging balls during batting practice Thursday night, casting a pall over the New York Yankees even before their 4-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

The 42-year-old right-hander's leg caught on the field where the grass meets the dirt, causing his knee to buckle. Rivera fell into the outfield wall and down on the ground, where he grimaced in pain while teammates and training staff ran out to see him.

Rivera was carted from the field and taken for an MRI exam, and Royals head physician Dr. Vincent Key diagnosed a torn ACL after looking at scans of the knee.

"I thought it wasn't that bad, but it's torn," Rivera said after the game, pausing several times in the Yankees clubhouse to compose himself. "Have to fix it."

Rivera said that he never gave a thought to getting hurt while chasing balls during batting practice. It's something that he's done his entire career to keep in shape.

He also refused to say whether his career is over. The five-time World Series champion has said he'll make that decision after the season.

"At this point, I don't know," Rivera said. "At this point, I don't know. Going to have to face this first. It all depends on how the rehab is going to happen, and from there, we'll see."

Manager Joe Girardi also dismissed any notion that the 12-time All-Star could have prevented the injury, reasoning that Rivera's pregame routine helped to make him one of the game's stars.

"You've all seen Mo run around here for what, 40 years?" Girardi said. "You can fall off the curb or down stairs and get hurt."

Third baseman Alex Rodriguez was watching from behind home plate when Rivera went down, and immediately said, "Oh, my God." Rodriguez said later that the injury changed the entire tone of the clubhouse, and it didn't improve once the game got going.

Danny Duffy (2-2) went six strong innings before turning it over to the Kansas City bullpen, which maintained a one-run lead until Jonathan Broxton came on to close the ninth.

He allowed a leadoff single to Derek Jeter, his fourth hit of the night, and walked Curtis Granderson. Mark Teixeira followed with a liner to second base, but Chris Getz snagged it in the dirt and fired to Alcides Escobar to start a double play.

Jeter advanced to third for Rodriguez, who hit a chopper to Mike Moustakas at third base. He made a bare-handed grab and threw out A-Rod by a step to preserve the victory.

Broxton earned his fifth save and Kansas City snapped a 10-game home losing streak.

Moustakas homered in the second off David Phelps (0-1), who was making his first major league start, and added a two-run single in the fifth to create some much-needed breathing room.

None of that mattered much to the Yankees afterward.

"That's horrible news," Broxton said. "As many saves as he's been out there and as good an athlete as he is, I just hate for bad news. All I can do is wish him the best."

Bullpen coach Mike Harkey was near Rivera when he went down, and was the first to whistle for help. Girardi was watching batting practice from behind home plate and started running down the third base line, cutting across the outfield to get to his closer.

Harkey and Girardi helped to carry Rivera to the cart, gently setting him into the back with his knee propped up. The cart rounded the warning track before disappearing up a tunnel.

Rivera was examined by Royals associate physician Dr. Joe Noland and team trainers before he was taken to KU MedWest for an MRI exam, which took place during the game. The initial diagnosis was a twisted right knee, and for a while Girardi was optimistic.

That all changed once the MRI exam was taken.

"This is bad. There's no question about it," Girardi said. "This is not what you want to come to Kansas City to hear."

The Royals became the third team in major league history to lose their first 10 home games when they dropped every one during their first homestand. They started to turn things around on a rain-shortened 4-3 road trip, and kept the momentum going against the struggling Yankees.

Mark Teixeira drove in a pair of runs for New York, which has dropped three straight and failed to score more than three runs for the fourth straight game.

Kansas City came out swinging from the start against Phelps, who had appeared six times out of the bullpen before getting the starting nod for the first time.

The Royals left a runner stranded on third in the first inning before Moustakas went deep with one out in the second.

The Yankees couldn't come all the way back against the Kansas City bullpen, whose bend-but-don't-break work over the final 3 2/3 innings left Duffy a winner.

More News

Grid
List

Radiothon raises big bucks for MU Children's Hospital
Radiothon raises big bucks for MU Children's Hospital
COLUMBIA - The 14th annual Miracles for Kids Radiothon raised $243,384 for MU Health Care's Children's Hospital this week. ... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 8:42:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

Missouri expects to reflect Democratic mood in Tuesday vote
Missouri expects to reflect Democratic mood in Tuesday vote
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is taking its turn in the presidential race spotlight head of the state's Tuesday... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 7:44:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

True/False Film Fest impacts local businesses
True/False Film Fest impacts local businesses
COLUMBIA – The True/False Film Fest taking place through the weekend brings a lot of people to downtown Columbia, and... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 7:10:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

West Middle School in Columbia sees things through our eyes
West Middle School in Columbia sees things through our eyes
COLUMBIA - West Middle School hosted its second TEDx Talk on Friday. The talks allowed professionals and students to speak... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 4:32:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

Highway patrol seizes 11 pounds of marijuana, $80,000 in cash
Highway patrol seizes 11 pounds of marijuana, $80,000 in cash
KIRKSVILLE - The Adair County Prosecuting Attorney charged a man with felony delivery of a controlled substance, six counts of... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 3:11:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

Moberly hosts rural emergency quarantine training amid coronavirus concerns
Moberly hosts rural emergency quarantine training amid coronavirus concerns
MOBERLY - While there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Missouri, Moberly leaders are taking... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 3:00:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

MU police ask for help identifying people involved in February incident
MU police ask for help identifying people involved in February incident
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying individuals who were involved in an... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 2:53:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

Doctor urge patients with flu-like symptoms not to panic over coronavirus
Doctor urge patients with flu-like symptoms not to panic over coronavirus
COLUMBIA - So far, with no confirmed cases, Missouri is still in good shape in terms of novel coronavirus, or... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 2:45:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

Air Force crew likely caused Boone County sonic boom
Air Force crew likely caused Boone County sonic boom
BOONE COUNTY - Boeing said a booming noise heard, and felt, across Boone County Friday was a sonic boom. ... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 2:42:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Family of suspect killed during standoff says 'he thought his life was over'
EXCLUSIVE: Family of suspect killed during standoff says 'he thought his life was over'
COLUMBIA - Columbia police identified the man who died Thursday during a standoff and officer-involved shooting as 34-year-old Curtis Haas.... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 2:29:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

New study shows mental illness could lead to memory loss
New study shows mental illness could lead to memory loss
A new British study suggests adults who experience depression and anxiety during early adulthood could lead to memory problems later... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 11:00:59 AM CST March 06, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Street closures coming during True/False parade
Street closures coming during True/False parade
COLUMBIA - Friday at the True/False Film Fest will bring street closures in the afternoon when the March March parade... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 3:40:00 AM CST March 06, 2020 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Witness details Columbia officer-involved shooting
EXCLUSIVE: Witness details Columbia officer-involved shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting in south Columbia Thursday evening. BREAKING: Assistant... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 9:37:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News

True/False film festival kicks off on Thursday night
True/False film festival kicks off on Thursday night
COLUMBIA - The 17th annual True/False film festival started Thursday night. 19 films played throughout the night across downtown.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 9:02:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News

TRUE/FALSE: Festival addresses preparations without former sponsor
TRUE/FALSE: Festival addresses preparations without former sponsor
COLUMBIA - The True/False Film Fest found itself needing another source of funding after cutting ties with one of its... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 8:00:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News

Local church avoids hugging, handshakes because of Coronavirus
Local church avoids hugging, handshakes because of Coronavirus
JEFFERSON CITY - Coronavirus has reached the United States and it's starting to push people to think ahead. First Presbyterian... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 6:46:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Police hold briefing on officer-involved shooting, deadly standoff
UPDATE: Police hold briefing on officer-involved shooting, deadly standoff
COLUMBIA - Police identified the man who died during an officer -involved shooting and standoff Thursday night. Chief Geoff... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 6:24:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News

Goodrich Quality Theaters to keep all locations open
Goodrich Quality Theaters to keep all locations open
GRAND RAPIDS - Goodrich Quality Theaters, Inc., the company that recently filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, has confidence they will... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 4:53:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 38°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9am 43°
10am 47°
11am 52°
12pm 55°