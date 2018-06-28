Mike Sweeney elected to Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Former first baseman Mike Sweeney will become the 26th member of the Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame.

Sweeney, a five-time All Star when he played with the Royals from 1995 to 2007, was elected in his first ballot appearance, the team announced Wednesday.

Sweeney also played for the Oakland A's, Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies but he signed a one-day contract with the Royals in March 2011 to retire as a member of the Kansas City organization.

He hit .297 with 325 doubles, 215 home runs, 909 RBIs and 759 runs scored during his career. He set the Royals' record with 144 RBIs in a season and is in the top six in franchise history in 17 offensive categories.

Sweeney is a special assistant to Royals general manager Dayton Moore.