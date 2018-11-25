Miley, Seager lead Mariners past Royals 6-0

2 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, May 01 2016 May 1, 2016 Sunday, May 01, 2016 2:36:00 PM CDT May 01, 2016 in Baseball
By: The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Wade Miley scattered five hits for his first career shutout and Kyle Seager hit a three-run homer to cap a four-run first inning off an ineffective Yordano Venture and pace the Seattle Mariners to a 6-0 victory over Kansas City on Saturday night, the Royals' fifth consecutive loss on their current road trip.

Miley (2-2) struck out four and walked none for his second complete game in 139 starts. His only other complete game was last September with Boston in a 9-2 victory over Philadelphia, when he allowed two runs and five hits.

Seth Smith, whose homer accounted for the Mariners' only hit in a 1-0 victory Friday night, homered in the first inning, a one-out solo shot, his fourth.

The Mariners capitalized on two walks in the first off Ventura (2-1), who allowed five runs, three hits with six walks in four-plus innings.

 

