Military ball raises money for veterans

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Honor Flight's annual honor ball is giving veterans so much more than dancing and music.

The military ball on Saturday raised money to help send veterans to Washington, D.C. to see their war memorials.

More than 400 veterans celebrated another successful year of flying mid-Missouri veterans to the country's capital.

One of those veterans, Faye Shulze, served as an army nurse from 1963-1967.

"I would deliver babies," she said with a smile.

Shulze went on the honor flight in 2015. She said the most impressive memorial was the Korean War.

"It's just something about seeing all those bronze soldiers in a field," she said.

Since 2009, more than 3,000 veterans have made the journey with Central Missouri Honor Flight.

Shulze said most of the veterans she's spoken with "cannot even begin to explain the joy that they have felt."

She encouraged all veterans, even if they're in a wheelchair or a walker, to try and travel with the Central Missouri Honor Flight.

"It was an experience that if someone has not been on it, they should go," Shulze said. "Even if you've seen the memorials, until you've seen it with other beloved veterans, you don't know what you're missing."

The military ball included a banquet meal, special toasts, and plenty of dancing. All funds will go toward helping veterans make the trip next year.

Shulze said she wants to thank the many people who donate to or are a part of the Central Missouri Honor Flight.

"The sponsors that sponsor this and put this on step up over and beyond the call of duty," she said.