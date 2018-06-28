Military Family Honored

(Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

FLORISSANT (AP) - President Bush's plan to send more troops to Iraq has the support of a suburban St. Louis family with a big stake in the war. Jim and Donna Cline of Florissant have three sons serving in the military. Steven Mosby is in the Navy, Shaun Cline in the Army and Ryan Cline is a Marine. All three spent time in Iraq. Over the holidays, all three were reunited at the family home, along with three other siblings. The brothers could be redeployed to Iraq. Florissant presented the brothers with proclamations and keys to the city. The family realizes not everyone supports the war but believe they've earned the right to respectfully disagree.