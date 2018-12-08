Military museum to get Purple Heart found in scrap heap

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - A Purple Heart medal found in a Texas scrap heap is returning home to St. Louis this weekend.

The medal was awarded to World War II soldier Alvin T. Smith, a St. Louis native who died in combat in Anzio, Italy, in May 1944.

It was found in a recycling container at an apartment complex in Sherman, Texas.

On Saturday, a group that works to return lost or stolen military valor medals known as Purple Hearts Reunited will honor Smith at the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum downtown. The 1 p.m. event is open to the public.