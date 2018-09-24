Military pen pal surprises class after return from Afghanistan

3 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Monday, December 08 2014 Dec 8, 2014 Monday, December 08, 2014 1:50:00 PM CST December 08, 2014 in News
By: John Zupon, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - A class at East Elementary School got surprised Monday by a soldier who they have been writing to since the beginning of the school year. 

1st Lt. Jeff Hollis said, "The kids initiated the letters with me and I wrote them back and then they wrote another batch of letters. I received a lot of letters."

Tina Harrison teaches 5th grade and knows Hollis from school and has been friends with his wife for years. 

It was a surprise to the kids of the class, who did not know he had returned to the states. 

Hollis, who was deployed in June of this year with an engineering company, received letters right away. He said he enjoyed putting names to faces during the meeting.

"It was pretty neat because some of them put personal information in their letters and I could kind of see their character and stuff," Hollis said. "It was cool seeing them first person."

Harrison said she got the idea to have a pen pal for her class when another one of her friends got back and she realized she missed her chance to write to him. Harrison said the students loved it.

Hollis remembers the last batch of letters.

"They wrote on Veterans Day and they were having an assembly about the history of Veterans day," Hollis said. "It was kind of neat for them, you know, to see the history and how it is going right now."

Hollis grew up in mid-Missouri. His company was based in Festus, but he and his family moved to Indiana a few years ago. 

His company returned Saturday and he said he and his family had to make a stop in Jefferson City before finally heading home to Indiana. 

More News

Grid
List

Missouri church volunteers aid in hurricane disaster relief
Missouri church volunteers aid in hurricane disaster relief
JEFFERSON CITY - More church volunteers are heading to North Carolina Monday night to help communities deal with Hurricane Florence.... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 6:50:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Missouri high court lets voters decide redistricting measure
Missouri high court lets voters decide redistricting measure
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court won't reconsider a ruling allowing voters to decide on a ballot measure... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 5:33:41 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Suspect in Miller County homicide arrested
Suspect in Miller County homicide arrested
MILLER COUNTY - Officials say they arrested a suspect in Chicago for the June murder of Tyler J. Worthington. ... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 5:28:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Hawley defends duck boat lawsuit in latest court filing
Hawley defends duck boat lawsuit in latest court filing
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is defending his lawsuit against the operators of a duck boat... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 4:30:25 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Boonville police searching for gasoline thief
Boonville police searching for gasoline thief
BOONVILLE - Police are searching for a man who stole gasoline, according to a Facebook post Monday morning. Boonville... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill is weak on immigration
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill is weak on immigration
COLUMBIA - Border security and immigration continue to be huge issues for Missouri's November senate race between Sen. Claire McCaskill,... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Missouri tax collector pleads guilty to embezzling $300K
Missouri tax collector pleads guilty to embezzling $300K
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The U.S. attorney's office says a former central Missouri tax collector has pleaded guilty to embezzling... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 3:38:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

FBI report shows violent crime in Missouri continues to rise
FBI report shows violent crime in Missouri continues to rise
KANSAS CITY - The FBI released its annual Crime in the United States report Monday, and the numbers showed violent... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 3:32:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Ex-priest still holds medical licenses in Kansas, Missouri
Ex-priest still holds medical licenses in Kansas, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas priest still holds medical licenses in Kansas and Missouri despite being defrocked... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 3:29:15 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Missouri's voter ID law argued in court
Missouri's voter ID law argued in court
JEFFERSON CITY - A law requiring a photo ID to vote is at the center of a lawsuit beginning Monday... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 2:53:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Sex offender pleads guilty in child porn case that started in Boone County
Sex offender pleads guilty in child porn case that started in Boone County
JEFFERSON CITY - A child sex investigation that started in Boone County has led to a man pleading guilty to... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 2:51:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Charges added against man accused of trying to buy deadly chemical
Charges added against man accused of trying to buy deadly chemical
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grand jury added charges in the case against a Columbia man accused of trying to... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 2:21:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Rosenstein expecting to be fired, heads to White House
Rosenstein expecting to be fired, heads to White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein headed to the White House on Monday expecting to be fired by... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 10:30:53 AM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Updated: St. Louis: 6 homicides in 2-day period
Updated: St. Louis: 6 homicides in 2-day period
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating a rash of six killings over a two-day period, with five... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 8:17:00 AM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Missouri hatchery still open to anglers during renovation
Missouri hatchery still open to anglers during renovation
CASSVILLE (AP) — A $1.9 million renovation of a southwestern Missouri trout hatchery won't interfere with the tens of thousands... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 6:19:00 AM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Ameren Missouri to drop electric rates
Ameren Missouri to drop electric rates
JEFFERSON CITY - Ameren Missouri announced a rate decrease for electric starting Monday. The Missouri Public Service Commission approved... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 2:28:00 AM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 waiting for next mission in North Carolina
Missouri Task Force 1 waiting for next mission in North Carolina
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 is in Kinston, North Carolina waiting for its next mission. The task force's... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, September 23 2018 Sep 23, 2018 Sunday, September 23, 2018 9:58:00 PM CDT September 23, 2018 in News

Kavanaugh accuser will testify in open hearing on Thursday
Kavanaugh accuser will testify in open hearing on Thursday
(CNN) -- Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford said in a statement on Sunday that she has committed to testifying in... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, September 23 2018 Sep 23, 2018 Sunday, September 23, 2018 6:31:00 PM CDT September 23, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 71°
10pm 71°
11pm 70°
12am 71°