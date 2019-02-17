Mill Creek Elementary - Mrs. Bare - 1st Grade

1 day 15 minutes 51 seconds ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 7:00:00 AM CST February 16, 2019 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Downtown Appliance Home Center and The Sleep Shop - two stores in one, open seven days.

One injured after fire truck overturns near Columbia
One injured after fire truck overturns near Columbia
COLUMBIA - One man received minor injuries after a fire truck overturned while responding to a call. According to... More >>
26 minutes ago Sunday, February 17 2019 Feb 17, 2019 Sunday, February 17, 2019 6:49:00 AM CST February 17, 2019 in News

Columbia residents remember historic free speech case
Columbia residents remember historic free speech case
COLUMBIA - It's been 50 years since a historic moment occurred on MU's campus Community members met Saturday... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 10:41:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in News

Missouri comes up short against Ole Miss
Missouri comes up short against Ole Miss
OXFORD, MISS. - The Missouri Tigers fell short in Saturday's game against Mississippi, losing 75-65. The Tigers made the... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 10:03:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in Sports

Columbia plow crews ready for overnight weather
Columbia plow crews ready for overnight weather
COLUMBIA - City plow crews are continuing to clear snow covered streets as they prepare for more winter weather overnight.... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 9:08:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in News

Judge orders city of Sturgeon to reinstate police chief
Judge orders city of Sturgeon to reinstate police chief
STURGEON - A judge ordered the city of Sturgeon to reinstate Greg Halderman as its police chief, according to court... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 5:05:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Drivers identified in deadly Columbia crash
UPDATE: Drivers identified in deadly Columbia crash
COLUMBIA - One person is dead after a pair of crashes Saturday afternoon. Jordan E. Hoyt, 37, died after... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 4:29:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in News

Governor, First Lady hold food drive at Governor's mansion
Governor, First Lady hold food drive at Governor's mansion
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa opened up the grounds of the Governor's Mansion on Saturday... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 4:13:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in News

Boys and Girls Club uses chili cook-off to raise money
Boys and Girls Club uses chili cook-off to raise money
COLUMBIA – Money raised at the 14 th annual Rootin’ Tootin’ Chili Cookoff on Saturday afternoon will benefit the Columbia... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 3:42:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in News

5K race benefits MU's Rockin' Against Multiple Sclerosis
5K race benefits MU's Rockin' Against Multiple Sclerosis
COLUMBIA - Even with slick sidewalks and snowy roads, runners still showed up for Mizzou's Rockin' Against Multiple Sclerosis 5K... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 2:54:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in News

Salmonella outbreak tied to raw turkey expands with 63 more illnesses
Salmonella outbreak tied to raw turkey expands with 63 more illnesses
(CNN) -- Sixty-three more people have been infected with salmonella linked to raw turkey products in an outbreak that began... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 12:27:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in News

Vatican defrocks former US cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse
Vatican defrocks former US cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has defrocked former U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick after Vatican officials found him guilty of... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 7:25:00 AM CST February 16, 2019 in News

Jasper County teacher charged with having sex with student
Jasper County teacher charged with having sex with student
SARCOXIE, Mo. (AP) — The Jasper County prosecutor on Thursday charged a 23-year-old English teacher at Sarcoxie High School with... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 9:56:18 PM CST February 15, 2019 in News

Battle Girls Wrestling makes history and defies norms
Battle Girls Wrestling makes history and defies norms
COLUMBIA - Battle High School's Girls Wrestling team will make history by competing in the first high school girls state... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 8:56:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in News

UPDATE: More snow on the way for Saturday night and next week
UPDATE: More snow on the way for Saturday night and next week
COLUMBIA - The first snow system has come to an end and two more are on the way in less... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 8:25:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in Weather

Some people shrug off winter conditions
Some people shrug off winter conditions
COLUMBIA - Despite the treacherous conditions, some people have no choice but to drive in weather like Friday's. "My... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 6:48:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in News

Wretched conditions: 42 dogs and cats rescued from trash and waste
Wretched conditions: 42 dogs and cats rescued from trash and waste
COLUMBIA — The Humane Society of Missouri rescued 21 dogs and 21 cats from a property in western Missouri Friday.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 5:42:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in News

Treacherous driving in Missouri before another winter blast
Treacherous driving in Missouri before another winter blast
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Another winter blast hit Missouri Friday, causing multiple accidents, closing schools and leaving highway experts... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 4:03:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in Top Stories

Routine traffic stop leads to big drug bust
Routine traffic stop leads to big drug bust
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A traffic stop for following too close led to troopers seizing oxycodone, THC wax, shatter, a product... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 3:04:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in News
