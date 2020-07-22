Mill Creek Elementary - Mrs. Schlottach - 3rd Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Downtown Appliance Home Center and The Sleep Shop - two stores in one, open seven days.
More News
Grid
List
WASHINGTON (AP) — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the U.S. has signed a contract with Pfizer for... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Moberly police arrested a man on Monday for delivery of marijuana while out on bail and parole. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Wednesday, July 22, marks the deadline for registered voters in Missouri's August primary to apply for both... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) -- City staff is recommending bus and paratransit service remain free through fiscal 2021 given the support... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department investigated a stabbing that occurred early Tuesday. Deputies arrested a woman based... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The online pet food company, Chewy, plans on opening a new 800,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Belton. The... More >>
in
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Residents from 31 states, including Missouri, must now quarantine for 14 days when arriving in... More >>
in
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two teenagers are in custody in South Carolina accused of a shooting that killed Tom... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The Boone Hospital Board of Trustees has named a new CEO to lead the Boone Health... More >>
in
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – MU won't be implementing any sort of mandatory testing, UM system president and MU interim chancellor Mun Choi... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Since April, a high-tech decontamination system has cleaned more than 6,000 masks in Jefferson City. The... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump sought to paint a rosier picture of the coronavirus for the nation Tuesday but... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Residents impacted by COVID-19 can now access free mental health support through the University of Missouri Psychological Services Clinic,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The 2021 school year, including the upcoming Mizzou football season, comes with many uncertainties; one being the Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — MU faculty and staff will meet virtually at 4 p.m. Tuesday to talk about the return to campus.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- East Broadway will undergo sidewalk construction starting 7 a.m. Wednesday. The work is scheduled to finish by 3:30 p.m.... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in