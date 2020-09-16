Miller Co. Man Sentenced on Molestation Charges

TUSCUMBIA - Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Howard's office said Thomas E. Clabough received a 10 year sentence for child molestation Tuesday afternoon at the Miller County courthouse.

Clabough pleaded guilty after prosecutors charged him with first degree child molestation following his arrest in October 2012.

Officers from the Lake Ozark Police Department arrested Clabough after a family reported him for inappropriately touching their 9-year-old girl.

Under a plea agreement, Clabough will not be eligible for parole. After finishing his prison sentence, Clabough will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will be subject to GPS monitoring.