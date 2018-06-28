Miller County crash leaves one dead, and one in custody

MILLER COUNTY - One woman is dead after a highway collision which also left three others seriously injured late Saturday night. The driver of the car the woman was riding in was arrested at the scene.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Grace Helgenberger of Marshall was pronounced dead on the scene after being an occupant of a vehicle driven by Donald Talbott, also of Marshall.

Talbott was arrested for Felony DWI involving death of another Saturday around 8:45 p.m., according to the MSHP. Talbott was also booked for failure to yield and not wearing a seatbelt. He was later released.

The crash occurred at the intersection of US 54 and Route W when Talbott's vehicle turned into the path of a second vehicle occupied by Bobby and Donna Albertson of Eldon according to MSHP.

This is Troop F's second fatality for July.