Miller County deputies arrest man with warrants after high speed chase

MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Department arrested Brandon Mencik, 36, after chasing him through the county on Saturday.

Deputies got reports of the of the suspect travelling up Highway 17 from Pulaski County going over 100 mph. They also learned Mencik had felony warrants for his arrest from Clinton County.

The Missouri State High Patrol was able to stop Mencik with spike sticks to deflate one of his tires.

Mencik was arrested for the felony warrant in Clinton County and has a $40,000 cash bond.

The Miller County Prosecuting Attorney has charged Mencik with felony resisting arrest.

He is currently being held in Miller County on a $10,000 bond.