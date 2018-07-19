Miller County deputies arrest sex offender for alleged abuse

MILLER COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man following an investigation into alleged sexual abuse, and charges were filed in the case Wednesday.

The victim told deputies Eric Goolsby, 46, of Eldon touched them in a sexual manner. The incident happened while the victim and Goolsby were reportedly driving around.

They ended up on a gravel road, and while stopped, Goolsby allegedly touched the victim in a sexual manner without the victim's consent. Deputies said Goolsby later admitted touching the victim's genitals without consent.

Prosecutors charged Goolsby with sexual abuse and failing to register as a sex offender. Goolsby, convicted in California in 1997, allegedly failed to provide authorities with online indentifiers.