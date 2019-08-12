Miller County deputies warn of new phone scam

Sunday, August 11 2019
By: Emily Wolf, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA — Miller County deputies warned residents Sunday about a new phone scam. 

Deputies said they received several complaints from people who received a phone call from someone identifying themselves as Deputy Ellis with the Sheriff's Office. The caller told people they needed to pay money to avoid a warrant. 

One person who received the scam call called the number, 573-453-5833, back and it had a pre-recording claiming to be the Sheriff's Office. The number also provided real extensions for specialized units. 

Deputies said they do not have a Deputy Ellis, and they will never call residents to request money or advise them about a warrant. The phone number is fake, deputies said, and was likely generated using an app. 

If a person receives a scam call, deputies said they should call their dispatch number, 573-369-2341 Ext: 0, and request to speak with a deputy about the call. They also encourage people receiving these calls to contact the attorney general's office and report the scam. 

