Miller County deputies warn of new phone scam

COLUMBIA — Miller County deputies warned residents Sunday about a new phone scam.

Deputies said they received several complaints from people who received a phone call from someone identifying themselves as Deputy Ellis with the Sheriff's Office. The caller told people they needed to pay money to avoid a warrant.

One person who received the scam call called the number, 573-453-5833, back and it had a pre-recording claiming to be the Sheriff's Office. The number also provided real extensions for specialized units.

Deputies said they do not have a Deputy Ellis, and they will never call residents to request money or advise them about a warrant. The phone number is fake, deputies said, and was likely generated using an app.

If a person receives a scam call, deputies said they should call their dispatch number, 573-369-2341 Ext: 0, and request to speak with a deputy about the call. They also encourage people receiving these calls to contact the attorney general's office and report the scam.