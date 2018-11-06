Miller County Deputy Collapses on the Job

MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Department announced Monday one of its deputies collapsed while on duty serving a search warrant in Eldon Friday.

Deputies found Deputy Tom McClelland without a pulse and not breathing on location. The ambulance took him to Lake Regional Hospital, and he was later transferred to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

He was is in critical condition Monday afternoon.

A Miller County Sheriff's Department Facebook page has the following: "On the evening of May 16, members of the Miller County SRT executed a high risk search warrant on a suspected drug house. Immediately after the successful execution of the warrant, Deputy Tom McLelland went into cardiac arrest from an unknown medical emergency. Fellow members of the team immediately initiated CPR. Thanks to their quick action as well as the rapid response from the Miller County Ambulance Service, Deputy McClelland was transported to Lake Regional Medical Center in Osage Beach where he was stabilized and life flighted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield."

Since that update, another Facebook page has been started called "Prayers for Deputy Tom Mcclelland." The picture on this story is from that Facebook page.

A status update on that page said McClelland is showing a lot of improvements, and the hospital plans to take a breathing tube out of his throat.

"They said his heart is now functioning at 20% instead of 10%," the status update said. "He is still stable and fighting hard."