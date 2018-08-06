Miller county detention officer arrested for relations with inmate

MILLER COUNTY - A detention officer is in trouble after his arrest for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a female inmate at the Miller County detention center.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation into Samuel Evans after receiving information that the male officer was having inappropriate contact with an inmate.

Investigators conducted multiple interviews in reference to the allegations. During his interview, Evans admitted to having sexual contact with a female inmate while working.

Evans was charged with felony sexual conduct with a prisoner or offender by a jail employee. He has posted a bond of $10,000.