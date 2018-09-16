Miller County man dies after being thrown from water craft

CAMDEN COUNTY - A man died Saturday after hitting a walkway with his seadoo and being ejected on the Niangua River.

A report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 29-year-old Gene Grumbois of Kaiser was thrown from his seadoo after he struck a walkway connecting a dock to the land just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

The report says Grumbois was not wearing a life jacket.