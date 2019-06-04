Miller County man pleads guilty to child molestation

MILLER COUNTY - A man pleaded guilty to child molestation and sexual misconduct involving a child on Monday.

According to the prosecutor's office, Trentyn L. Greschner, 27, admitted to sexually touching a child and exposing himself to the child.

Greschner filed an open guilty plea, which means he does not have an agreement with the state yet. His sentencing court date is set for September this year.

Greschner's child molestation charge punishable by up 10 years in prison and the sexual misconduct of a child charge is punishable by up to four years. Both charges would hold Greschner to a lifetime registration as a sex offender.