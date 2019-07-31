Miller County man sentenced for child sex crimes

COLUMBIA - A Miller County man will spend the next 20 years behind bars after being sentenced for child sex crimes involving a young girl.

According to a press release from Miller County Prosecutor Ben Winfrey, Anthony Lopez, 50, pleaded guilty in May to one count of statutory sodomy and one county of child molestation. He was given a 10-year sentence for each count, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Police in Osage Beach began investigating after learning about the crimes which happened at a mobile home park in Kaiser. The victim said she had gone to the park's laundry facility to get a snack, where she met Lopez. She said Lopez took her back to his home, where he assaulted her.

According to court documents, when police talked to Lopez, he admitted to having the girl at his home, but said she followed him there and nothing happened. During a later interview, Lopez admitted to sexual contact with the girl, saying he knew what he was doing was wrong but that he had been drinking.