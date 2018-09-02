Miller County Motorcycle Crash Ends in Fatalities

MILLER COUNTY - A crash in Miller County Sunday afternoon leaves 57-year-old Terry Jones and 56-year-old Susan Jones dead.

The Jones couple were driving a Harley Davidson Heritage and was going northbound on Mo 87 when they crossed the center line going around a curve. The motorcycle struck Donna Medlin who was driving a Buick Rendezvous. Medlin has minor injuries and was transported to St. Mary's Hospital.

Terry and Susan were pronounced dead at the scene by Miller County Coroner Rick Callahan.

All involved were wearing safety devices.