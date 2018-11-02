Miller County searching for Jeremy Whittle

MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office announced Monday it is searching for Jeremy Whittle.

Whittle is wanted on several Miller County warrants, including to failure to follow judge's orders.

Whittle is 5'10, 180 lbs, with green eyes and short brown hair. Whittle also has tattoos on both arms and chest.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on Whittle's whereabouts to contact them at 573-369-2341.