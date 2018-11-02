Miller County searching for Jeremy Whittle
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office announced Monday it is searching for Jeremy Whittle.
Whittle is wanted on several Miller County warrants, including to failure to follow judge's orders.
Whittle is 5'10, 180 lbs, with green eyes and short brown hair. Whittle also has tattoos on both arms and chest.
The Miller County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on Whittle's whereabouts to contact them at 573-369-2341.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) reported a 5.8 percent decrease in homeless veterans living... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Bad weather and closed trails kept visitors of the Runge Nature Center indoors Friday. The Department of Conservation... More >>
in
Kansas City- Missouri's U.S. Senate third party candidates are not phased by the country's main political parties' popularity. Green... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - Four days before the midterm election, Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Kansas City Friday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The director of the Citizen Jane Film Festival says the event is designed to open new avenues for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump's rally and the crowds who packed Columbia Regional Airport on Thursday left a lot of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Medical marijuana could be legal in Missouri in just a few weeks, and voters will have three ballot issues... More >>
in
WARSAW - The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old girl bit into a sewing needle embedded in a Kit... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri voters have a long history of rejecting general tax increases. But supporters of a proposal... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses ramped up hiring in October, and wages rose by the largest year-over-year amount in nearly... More >>
in
FULTON - Sen. Claire McCaskill made stops in Fulton and Columbia Friday for some last minute campaigning. The visits... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights (OCR) released a video to... More >>
in
MIAMI (AP) — The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Epidiolex, the first cannabis-based medication approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, is now available by prescription... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools released the attendance area focus groups application Thursday in an email to parents and staff. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Thursday protestors gathered off Highway 63 to voice their opposition to a proposed Trump administration policy that would... More >>
in
HILLSBORO — Four alleged members or associates of a white supremacist gang known as the Aryan Circle have been indicted... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - After Special Olympics Missouri dedicated their new "Training for Life Campus" Thursday afternoon, athlete and staff member... More >>
in