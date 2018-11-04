Miller County Sheriff's Office investigates drowning and vehicle chase

MILLER COUNTY — The Miller County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early Saturday morning drowning after a vehicle pursuit.

Captain Louie Gregoire said at 5:41 a.m., deputies went to investigate a suspicious vehicle on Haynes Ranch Road east of Eldon. Two subjects fled in the vehicle down Kent Road, going through three fences and then crashing into a pond. The female passenger was arrested while the male fled deeper into the pond.

Two canine teams found the driver on the other side of the pond, where he ran back into the pond and drowned. At 10:15 a.m. the body was recovered. The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted.

The names of the two subjects have not been released pending notification to the family.