UPDATE: Miller County shooting suspect in custody

MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office reported that suspected shooter Devin Mckie is in custody after being arrested in Jefferson City without incident on August 18th.

Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire said two people suffered gunshot wounds Friday August 17 due to a shooting with Mckie involved.

On Friday and Saturday, Miller County searched for 18-year-old Mckie and considered him "possibly armed" and "dangerous."

According to a press release, Mckie was charged with two counts of first degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Mckie is currently being held at the Miller County Jail with a bond set at $300,000.

The sheriff said witnesses reported a physical altercation between the two victims that escalated to Mckie shooting both victims multiple times. The shooting occurred near VFW Road in Miller County.

Gregoire said a private individual transported the two victims to Lake Regional Hospital.