Miller County teacher receives 20 years for sexual contact with students

MILLER COUNTY - Former School of the Osage teacher Mark Edwards was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday for sexual contact with students.

Edwards, 47, of Eldon, was charged in April 2018 for child molestation, statutory sodomy, and two counts of sexual contact with a student. He pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2019.

A sentencing hearing was held Feb. 6, 2020, and then was reset for Friday, Feb. 14. He was sentenced to 20 years with lifetime supervision.