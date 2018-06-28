Miller Earns Men's Basketball Honors

6 years 4 months 6 days ago Monday, February 20 2012 Feb 20, 2012 Monday, February 20, 2012 3:17:00 PM CST February 20, 2012 in Basketball
Source: William Woods University Athletics

ST. LOUIS -- William Woods University senior forward Andrew Miller is the American Midwest Conference men's basketball player of the week after leading the Owls to back-to-back wins, including an upset over Harris-Stowe State University that kept William Woods in contention for a spot in the top half of the league standings entering the final week of regular-season play.

Miller, a 6-foot-4 interior player from Whangamata, New Zealand, scored 26 points and secured his second double-double of the year with 11 boards in Saturday's 75-71 win over Harris-Stowe. He knocked down 10-of-15 field-goal attempts, including 5-for-6 from beyond the 3-point arc and two assists.

William Woods' win over Harris-Stowe dropped the Hornets into a second-place tie with Missouri Baptist University in the AMC, but more importantly, for the Owls, it kept William Woods within half a game of fourth-place Park University for a chance to host in the first round of the AMC tournament, which begins next week on campus sites.

Saturday's win at Harris-Stowe came on the heels of Thursday's road win at Williams Baptist College, where Miller helped the Owls to a 79-72 win with 16 points and eight rebounds, hitting 5-for-11 from the floor, including two makes from outside the arc. He was also 4-for-4 on free-throw attempts in Arkansas, and he finished the week 5-for-6 at the line.

Miller was 57.7-percent from the floor in two games (15-for-26), including 7-of-11 (63.6-percent) from outside the 3-point arc. The Owls end the regular season Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m., hosting Missouri Baptist in Fulton.

