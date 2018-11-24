Miller Not The Answer For Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ryan Miller was supposed to be the piece the St. Louis Blues needed to make a deep playoff run and perhaps at long last win a first Stanley Cup. The highly-decorated goalie was among those falling fall short for a franchise smarting from another early exit, and he might not be back.

The Blues were among the NHL's best before a six-game losing streak landed them with a tougher first-round draw. For the second straight year they were knocked out in four straight by the defending Stanley Cup champion after taking a 2-0 series lead. Last season, it was the Kings. This time, it was Chicago.

Miller was acquired from Buffalo. He made $6.25 million last season and will be an unrestricted free agent.