Miller's Double-Double Holds Up in WWU Win

ST. LOUIS -- Picking up his second double-double of the season with a career-high 26 points and 11 rebounds, Andrew Miller led the William Woods University men's basketball team to a 75-71 win over second-place Harris-Stowe State University on Saturday. Miller was one of four Owls in double figures on the afternoon, and shot 5-of-6 from 3-pt range en route to the career mark.

The Owls took a 36-32 lead into the half on the strength of an outstanding shooting performance from long range, hitting at a .643 (9-of-14) pace from outside the arc, and a .520 overall pace. In the second half, WWU cooled off slightly from distance but made up for it at the free throw line, hitting on 13 of its 20 efforts from the stripe. HSSU wasn't able to narrow the gap as the Owls held the Hornets to .448 shooting and .222 from 3-pt range in the second half.

WWU moves to 4-7 in AMC (13-16 overall) with the win. The Owls will take a short detour out of regular season play, hosting Lindenwood University-Belleville in an exhibition game on Tuesday night. Tipoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m.