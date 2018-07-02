Miners Fall in Home Finale Against Rockhurst

ROLLA - Missouri S&T's late comeback effort fell short Sunday afternoon against Rockhurst at the S&T Soccer Field, as the Miners dropped a 2-1 decision to the 16th-ranked Hawks in their final home game of the 2012 season.

The loss dropped the Miners into a tie for 10th place in the Great Lakes Valley Conference with one game remaining - the top eight teams qualify for the conference tournament - but did not drop them out of contention for a playoff spot. S&T will need to win that final contest Wednesday at Drury and have Lewis lose its game at Wisconsin-Parkside to qualify for the tournament.

Wednesday's game against fifth-ranked Drury will get underway at 8:30 p.m. in Springfield.

Rockhurst outshot the Miners 14-8 in the contest, as S&T goalkeeper Matt Jackson finished with two saves.