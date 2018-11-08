Minimum Wage

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The president of the Missouri Senate says it's unlikely that a special session will be called to deal with the impact of the state's new minimum wage law on police and firefighter overtime pay. Some municipalities have complained that the law, which went into effect this year, has a glitch that could cost their police and fire departments millions of dollars in overtime. Senate President Pro Tem Michael Gibbons says the Legislature will not be called back to fix the problem. But Democratic representative Margaret Donnelly of St. Louis says lawmakers should do something to help municipalities. The law omitted language that exempted fire and police agencies from having to pay overtime to employees who work more than 40 hours a week.